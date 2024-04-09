Mayor Atiqul calls on societies to cooperate in fire safety, cleanliness, dengue control

Dhaka North Mayor Md Atiqul Islam speaks at a programme to distribute saree and lungi among 800 security guards at the DNCC Nagar Bhaban in Dhaka’s Gulshan-2 on 9 April. Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka North Mayor Md Atiqul Islam today (9 April) called upon various societies of Dhaka North to cooperate with the city corporation in fire safety, cleanliness and dengue prevention.

"As we go to rally for mosquitoes, you [society leaders] will come to raise awareness on cleanliness and killing mosquitoes," he said during a programme to distribute saree and lungi among 800 security guards of various societies under Dhaka North on the occasion of Eid.

"I want to create a bond with societies. Society leaders take responsibility that others can't," the mayor said at the event held at the DNCC Nagar Bhaban in Dhaka's Gulshan-2.

He said, "We need to collaborate on various tasks. If societies or neighbourhoods step up, it will make our work much easier."

The mayor urged everyone to consider the broader community and prioritise the city's well-being.

He also mentioned that members of societies are already providing various services along with the respective councillors.

A public awareness campaign of Aedes mosquito eradication will be started together with all the councillors in all 54 wards of Dhaka North on 22 April, Mayor Atiqul announced.

"Local residents, societies and associations will participate in our awareness campaign. We want everyone's cooperation to save ourselves and others to build an AIDS-free city," he added.

Dhaka North Secretary Mohammad Masud Alam Siddique, Chief Health Officer Brigadier General Imrul Kayes Chowdhury, Chief Engineer Brigadier General Md. Moin Uddin, and Chief Waste Management Officer Captain Mohammad Fida Hasan were present at the event.