4 more die of Covid in 24hrs

Health

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 04:56 pm

Related News

4 more die of Covid in 24hrs

TBS Report
06 December, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 06 December, 2021, 04:56 pm

Bangladesh reported four more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday. 

Besides, 277 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period. 

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.44% after 19,237 samples were tested across the country. 

Bangladesh reported six deaths and 197 cases on Sunday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,005 and the case tally increased to 15,77,720 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, two died in the Dhaka division and one each died in Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions. 

Also, 326 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.77% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.

Bangladesh / Top News / Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Covid -19 in Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Google smartwatch is expected to have a round screen with no bezels and offer basic fitness tracking features. Photo: Hindustan Times

Leaked! Google smartwatch codenamed ‘Rohan’ launching soon; what we know so far

4h | Tech
Photo: Collected

Six productivity apps to make life easier

6h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

5h | Panorama
Selim H Rahman, Chairman of the Bangladesh Furniture Industries Owners Association and the Managing Director of Hatil. Photo: Courtesy. 

Our furniture industry needs a seat at the table: Hatil MD

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

Monkey festival returns to Thailand

1h | Videos
Is snoring a sign of bad health?

Is snoring a sign of bad health?

2h | Videos
Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

Shohel Mondol's Taqdeer

21h | Videos
Student’s movement will continue for road safety

Student’s movement will continue for road safety

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

3
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

6
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status