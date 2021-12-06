4 more die of Covid in 24hrs

Bangladesh reported four more deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours till 8am Monday.

Besides, 277 more people tested positive for the virus during the same period.

The current positivity rate was reported at 1.44% after 19,237 samples were tested across the country.

Bangladesh reported six deaths and 197 cases on Sunday.

With the latest additions, the death toll reached 28,005 and the case tally increased to 15,77,720 in the country.

Among the deaths reported today, two died in the Dhaka division and one each died in Rajshahi and Mymensingh divisions.

Also, 326 patients were declared free of Covid-19 during the last 24 hours, with a 97.77% recovery rate.

The country's maiden cases were reported on 8 March last year and the first death from the virus was reported on 18 March.