Hasan Mahmud wins Chattogram-7 for 4th time

File photo of Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: BSS

Awami League Joint General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has won in Chattogram-7 constituency for the fourth consecutive time.

Assistant Returning Officer and Ranguniya Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Raihan Mehebub announced the result at 9pm tonight.

Dr Hasan Mahmud bagged 1,98,976 votes while his closest rival Islami Front candidate Advocate Iqbal Hasan got only 9,301 votes.

Chattogram-7 constituency encompasses Ranguniya and some part of Boalkhali upazila with 3,13,091 votes.