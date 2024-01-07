Hasan Mahmud wins Chattogram-7 for 4th time

Bangladesh

BSS
07 January, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 10:15 pm

Related News

Hasan Mahmud wins Chattogram-7 for 4th time

BSS
07 January, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 10:15 pm
File photo of Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: BSS
File photo of Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud. Photo: BSS

Awami League Joint General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud has won in Chattogram-7 constituency for the fourth consecutive time.

Assistant Returning Officer and Ranguniya Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Raihan Mehebub announced the result at 9pm tonight.

Dr Hasan Mahmud bagged 1,98,976 votes while his closest rival Islami Front candidate Advocate Iqbal Hasan got only 9,301 votes.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Chattogram-7 constituency encompasses Ranguniya and some part of Boalkhali upazila with 3,13,091 votes.

12th JS Polls / JS polls / Chattogram / Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

One of the most noticeable updates to the X1 is its revamped exterior which exudes a tougher and more muscular presence than its predecessor. Photo: Akif Hamid

Navigating luxury: A test drive through the features of BMW’s updated X1

5h | Wheels
Photo: Nayem Ali

When cacophony faded into quietness

6h | Features
Foundry owners claim that no one in the country can match the work of Kaliganj or Boroitola’s work in making propellers. Photo caption: Rajib Dhar

Low demand, high woes: A shrinking propeller business

13h | Panorama
Over the past few days since Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri’s death, Israeli forces intensified their bombing of the Gaza Strip and told civilians to leave a refugee camp in the north of the Palestinian enclave. Photo: Reuters

Israel-Hamas War pushing the Middle East to a regional war

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not fast enough?

Why mobile internet in Bangladesh is not fast enough?

4h | Videos
Business travel is declining due to online convenience

Business travel is declining due to online convenience

3h | Videos
Bangladesh's economic growth to slow to 5.6% in FY24: UN

Bangladesh's economic growth to slow to 5.6% in FY24: UN

2h | Videos
Ship-breaking industry saw decade’s lowest imports in 2023

Ship-breaking industry saw decade’s lowest imports in 2023

6h | Videos