Body of Malaysian citizen recovered from the water at Ctg Port

Bangladesh

UNB
11 May, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 10:51 am

Related News

Body of Malaysian citizen recovered from the water at Ctg Port

UNB
11 May, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 11 May, 2024, 10:51 am
Body of Malaysian citizen recovered from the water at Ctg Port

The body of a Malaysian citizen who went missing after falling from a foreign-flagged ship has been recovered from Chittagong Port.

A team of the Coast Guard recovered the body this afternoon and sent it to the morgue, Coast Guard (East Zone) Media Officer Lt Commander (BN) Md Suaib Bikas said.

The deceased Malaysian was identified as Muhammad Isa bin Muhammad Birmohan, 31.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He was working as a sailor on the vessel.

Birmohan fell into the sea while working on the deck of the MTT Sapangar ship at the outer anchorage of Chittagong port on 8 May.

Since then, the members of the Coast Guard conducted extensive rescue operations.

The Coast Guard found the floating body some distance from the outer anchor around 4pm on Friday.

Later, the body was recovered and handed over to the local police, added the officer.

Malaysian / citizen / dead / Chattogram / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Left-brain or right-brain? A modern myth rooted in racism

1d | Panorama
The Khudi Bari space frame structure is built with structural bamboo and steel joints to facilitate assembly and disassembly in a short period of time. Photo: Asif Salman

I have to do more than just serve the 1%: Marina Tabassum

1d | Panorama
Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

3d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

3d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

Actor Sohel Chowdhury murder: Aziz Mohammad Bhai, 2 others sentenced to life

1d | Videos
US revokes licences for sales of chips to Huawei

US revokes licences for sales of chips to Huawei

1h | Videos
Investors are turning their attention from the stock market to gold

Investors are turning their attention from the stock market to gold

1d | Videos
The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

The decision to increase policy interest and dollar rate is positive: Economists

1d | Videos