Body of Malaysian citizen recovered from the water at Ctg Port

The body of a Malaysian citizen who went missing after falling from a foreign-flagged ship has been recovered from Chittagong Port.

A team of the Coast Guard recovered the body this afternoon and sent it to the morgue, Coast Guard (East Zone) Media Officer Lt Commander (BN) Md Suaib Bikas said.

The deceased Malaysian was identified as Muhammad Isa bin Muhammad Birmohan, 31.

He was working as a sailor on the vessel.

Birmohan fell into the sea while working on the deck of the MTT Sapangar ship at the outer anchorage of Chittagong port on 8 May.

Since then, the members of the Coast Guard conducted extensive rescue operations.

The Coast Guard found the floating body some distance from the outer anchor around 4pm on Friday.

Later, the body was recovered and handed over to the local police, added the officer.