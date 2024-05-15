Tk7cr worth scrap iron sold for Tk1cr at Ctg port: ACC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 May, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 04:51 pm

The evidence was found through documents, records, stock registrar and movement registrar for the sale of iron scrap and other goods during a raid at lot no-31, 32, 58, 59, and 60 of the port’s storehouse today (15 May).

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) has found preliminary confirmation of an alleged sale of iron scrap worth Tk7 crore for Tk1 crore at the Chattogram port.

The evidence was found through documents, records, stock registrar and movement registrar for the sale of iron scrap and other goods during a raid at lot no-31, 32, 58, 59, and 60 of the port's storehouse today (15 May).

Speaking to The Business Standard, ACC Chattogram-1 District Office Assistant Director Md Enamul Haque said, "The port authority called a tender for the sale of iron scrap in September last year. There was iron scrap worth Tk7 crore but it was sold for only Tk1.21 crore.

"While checking the documents, it was found that although the tender process was completed, the goods were not supplied to the contractor."

Enamul Haque also said they started weighing the scrap today and it will take at least five to six more days to complete. 

"It seems to us that there may be more goods than announced in the tender. After collecting all the records and measuring the weight of the goods, a detailed report will be submitted to the head office of the ACC very soon," the ACC official added.

Contacted, Chattogram Port Deputy Chief Engineer (Marine) SM Habibullah Azim said the ACC team is measuring the scrap weight. 

He declined to comment on the irregularities in tender.

Steel / Chattogram / ACC / Bangladesh

