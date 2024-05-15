BRTA to ban battery-run auto-rickshaws in Dhaka city

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 May, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 03:19 pm

Related News

BRTA to ban battery-run auto-rickshaws in Dhaka city

It also decided to adopt a "no helmet, no fuel" approach for motorcycle riders across the country

TBS Report
15 May, 2024, 02:05 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2024, 03:19 pm
Road Transport and Bridges Minister speak to journalists following a meeting at BRTA office on 15 May 2024. Photo: TBS
Road Transport and Bridges Minister speak to journalists following a meeting at BRTA office on 15 May 2024. Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has decided to ban battery-run auto-rickshaws in the streets of Dhaka city. 

It also decided to adopt a "no helmet, no fuel" approach for motorcycle riders across the country at a meeting of the BRTA Advisory Council Committee held at the BRTA Bhaban in the capital today (15 May).

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, who chaired the meeting, disclosed the matter to journalists after the meeting.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We also agreed to a proposal to scrap vehicles without fitness on Dhaka city roads," he added.

Obaidul also said the ministry would not take any new projects now until the ongoing ones are completed.

At the meeting, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam were also present, among others.

Top News

Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) / motorcycle

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Is it validation or visibility? The art of owning your achievements at work

2h | Pursuit
Both Talha Zubair (left) and Mushfiquzzaman Mahim have research publication, community service and community initiatives. Their profiles are almost similar; both even worked on some similar projects. Sketch: TBS

An insider’s take on how to ace the KM-ILOT scholarship

2h | Pursuit
In a space no wider than five feet in Nilkhet, Halim Hossain runs his letterpress alone, working approximately five to six hours a day. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The rich but forgotten history of Bangla primer to press

4h | Panorama
A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Putin will visit China for the first time after being elected president for the fifth term

Putin will visit China for the first time after being elected president for the fifth term

1h | Videos
Cybercrime is not reducing in India even with police action

Cybercrime is not reducing in India even with police action

3h | Videos
DMP traffic cases increased by 28 percent in three years; Fines increased by 42%

DMP traffic cases increased by 28 percent in three years; Fines increased by 42%

3h | Videos
The Biden administration is struggling to save America's electric car market

The Biden administration is struggling to save America's electric car market

5h | Videos