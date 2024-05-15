BRTA to ban battery-run auto-rickshaws in Dhaka city

Road Transport and Bridges Minister speak to journalists following a meeting at BRTA office on 15 May 2024. Photo: TBS

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) has decided to ban battery-run auto-rickshaws in the streets of Dhaka city.

It also decided to adopt a "no helmet, no fuel" approach for motorcycle riders across the country at a meeting of the BRTA Advisory Council Committee held at the BRTA Bhaban in the capital today (15 May).

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, who chaired the meeting, disclosed the matter to journalists after the meeting.

"We also agreed to a proposal to scrap vehicles without fitness on Dhaka city roads," he added.

Obaidul also said the ministry would not take any new projects now until the ongoing ones are completed.

At the meeting, Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh and Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Md Atiqul Islam were also present, among others.