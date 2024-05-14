'Quick Response Team' formed to tackle waterlogging issues in Ctg

CCC and CDA formed a 'Quick Response Team', aiming to coordinate and execute prompt measures to tackle the issue of waterlogging.

Coordination meeting at Chattogram City Corporation&#039;s office on Monday (13 May), joined by Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury. Photo: Courtesy
Coordination meeting at Chattogram City Corporation's office on Monday (13 May), joined by Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury. Photo: Courtesy

Chattogram is gearing up to combat waterlogging as the monsoon season looms, with the Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) and Chattogram Development Authority (CDA) leading the charge.

They jointly formed a 'Quick Response Team', aiming to coordinate and execute prompt measures to tackle the issue of waterlogging.

At a coordination meeting held at CCC's temporary office in Tigerpass, Chattogram, on Monday (13 May) afternoon, city mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury presided over discussions regarding the imminent monsoon challenges. 

Joined by Mohammad Yunus, Chairman of CDA, the meeting highlighted the necessity of resources and expertise from various service organisations to effectively address waterlogging concerns.

Rezaul Karim said, "There will be waterlogging, there is no reason to panic. Water rises everywhere on earth. It rises in Dubai, which nobody could imagine. Even in New York, there is waterlogging at times. However, ensuring swift drainage is essential. 

"To reduce waterlogging, we need to stop excavating soil from canals and hill cutting, construct silt traps where soil comes from the hills, and work collectively. Plans are being made to install nets in several canals in the city to prevent littering with polythene and other non-biodegradable waste," he added. 

Mohammad Yunus, echoed the sentiment of collaboration, stressing the need for collective action. He emphasised the urgency of the situation, stating, "We will try our best to free ourselves from waterlogging this year." 

Yunus also highlighted the importance of securing funds for development projects to bolster Chattogram's infrastructure against waterlogging.

Chattogram's waterlogging mitigation projects, amounting to Tk14,389 crore, are currently underway, with approximately Tk8,000 crore already expended. 

Farhadul Alam, chief engineer of CCC, presented a detailed overview of the ongoing projects, outlining the progress made and the remaining challenges.

With collaborative efforts and strategic planning, stakeholders aim to minimise the impact of waterlogging on the city's residents and infrastructure, ensuring a safer and more resilient urban environment.

