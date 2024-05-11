Gold worth Tk70 lakh recovered from Ctg airport

UNB
11 May, 2024, 09:55 am
11 May, 2024

The gold bars that were recovered from a bin at Shah Amanat International Airport on Friday night. Photo: Collected
The gold bars that were recovered from a bin at Shah Amanat International Airport on Friday night. Photo: Collected

Members of National Security Intelligence (NSI) and Customs Intelligence recovered seven gold bars worth Tk70 lakh that were abandoned in a bin at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram on Friday night.

Airport sources said that acting on a tip-off, a joint team of NSI and Customs officials conducted a drive at the toilet near conveyer belt number one of the airport and seized the gold bars from a bin around 9:15 pm.

They also seized some packs of cigarettes.

The Customs officials believed that the gold bars might have been carried by a passenger of Air Arabia.

However, no one was arrested in this connection.

