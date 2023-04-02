Hajj package costs to rise in coming years: Ministry of Religious Affairs

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has said the cost for performing Hajj will increase in the coming years.

Due to the global situation and demolition of various hotels near the Haram Sharif in Saudi Arabia, renting hotels this year has become expensive, the ministry said in a press release on Sunday (2 April).

"Due to various reasons, this year's Hajj package can be considered as having reduced costs. In that regard, costs will rise in the coming years. Also, it will take two to three years to rebuild those houses and hotels," reads the release.

Terming the Hajj package announced this year as the lowest under current circumstances, the ministry requested pilgrims to register for this year's Hajj as soon as possible.