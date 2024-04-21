Hajj pilgrims urged to bring health examination report for vaccination

The Health Department today (21 April) urged the hajj pilgrims to bring some health examination reports during their vaccination programme.

The health examination reports include - Urine R/M/E, R.B.S, X-Ray Chest P/A view, ECG, Serum Creatinine, CBC with ESR, Blood Grouping & Rh Typing.

The hajj pilgrimages can receive vaccines from a total of 80 health care and vaccination centres. The centres include the Civil Surgeon offices of all districts.

Besides, vaccination will be administered at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Sir Salimullah Medical College and Mitford Hospital, Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, Kurmitola General Hospital, Combined Military Hospital, Government Employees Hospital, Mugda Medical College Hospital, Central Police Hospital, Bangladesh Secretariat Clinics, Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital and Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master General Hospital, Chittagong Medical College Hospital, Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital, Khulna Medical College Hospital, Bogra-250 bed Mohammad Ali Hospital and Dinajpur-250 bed Sadar Hospital.

To get further information regarding the vaccination programme, the pilgrims have been asked to contact No 16136. A notification has been issued in this regard from the Hajj-1 branch of the Ministry of Religious Affairs.