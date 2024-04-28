Saudi ministry warns pilgrims against fraudulent Hajj operators and fake websites

TBS Report
28 April, 2024, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 02:22 pm

Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba as they pray at the Grand Mosque, during the annual haj pilgrimage in Mecca, Saudi Arabia on 12 July 2022. File Photo: Reuters
Unauthorised Hajj operators and fake websites have been on the rise, prompting the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah to urge pilgrims to only use officially approved channels for their pilgrimage plans.

They stressed the use of approved channels to ensure pilgrim rights are protected and to provide a genuine opportunity to perform Hajj, Gulf News said.

In an update shared on their "X" platform account, the ministry highlighted its official website, LOCALHAJ.HAJ.GOV.SA, and the "Nesk" app for domestic pilgrims as the primary approved platforms for arranging Hajj.

The "Nusk-Hajj" platform also caters to pilgrims from Europe, the Americas, Australia, and select Asian and African countries, alongside official Hajj missions and companies.

This warning follows the ministry's announcement last week detailing specific health requirements for this year's Hajj pilgrims. According to the Ministry, all pilgrims within the Kingdom must have the following vaccinations recorded in the "Sehaty" application: one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, one dose of the influenza vaccine for 2024, and one dose of the meningitis vaccine administered within the last five years.

For international pilgrims, the ministry mandates the Neisseria meningitidis vaccine, with administration occurring no less than 10 days and no more than five years before arriving in Saudi Arabia.

The pilgrim's home country health authorities must confirm the vaccination timing, noting the vaccine type and date on the vaccination certificate. Additionally, all pilgrims are required to receive at least one dose of either bivalent oral polio vaccine or inactivated polio vaccine.

