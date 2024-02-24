Riyadh to fine Tk15 lakh, jail for unauthorised hajj

TBS Report
24 February, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 09:45 pm

Riyadh to fine Tk15 lakh, jail for unauthorised hajj

It also said any foreigner involved in such violations would be subject to six months of imprisonment, followed by deportation from Saudi Arabia

TBS Report
24 February, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2024, 09:45 pm
Representational image of Hajj. Photo: Collected
Representational image of Hajj. Photo: Collected

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has said there will be a fine of SR50,000 (equivalent to Tk15 lakh) if any tourist or local resident performs hajj without permission.

It also emphasised that performing hajj without the necessary permissions is illegal, reports Gulf News.

The ministry also informed anyone who transports hajj pilgrims without the required documents that they will also be fined up to Tk15 lakh.

It also said any foreigner involved in such violations would be subject to six months of imprisonment, followed by deportation from Saudi Arabia.

They will also be prohibited from re-entering the country for 10 years.

Authorities said an announcement of strict penalties had been made to ensure proper implementation of the hajj process and prevent any possible violations of laws and regulations.

In collaboration with Saudi Arabia's General Directorate of Passports, relevant authorities will enforce the penalties against individuals violating hajj-related laws.

 

