2 women Hajj pilgrims killed in Satkhira road crash

Bangladesh

TBS Report
23 February, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 08:05 pm

Related News

2 women Hajj pilgrims killed in Satkhira road crash

The deceased were identified as Fazila Khatun, 50, wife of the late Arshad Ali Gazi of Gazalia village in Paikgasa upazila of Khulna, and Asia Khatun, 55, wife of Kashem Gazi of Lakshmikhola village in the same upazila.

TBS Report
23 February, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2024, 08:05 pm
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

Two women Hajj pilgrims were killed and three others injured as an easy bike collided head-on with a pickup truck in Assasuni upazila of Satkhira on Friday (23 February).

The deceased were identified as Fazila Khatun, 50, wife of the late Arshad Ali Gazi of Gazalia village in Paikgasa upazila of Khulna, and Asia Khatun, 55, wife of Kashem Gazi of Lakshmikhola village in the same upazila.

The duo had left home to fly to Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj pilgrimage there, said Assasuni police station Sub-Inspector Mohitur Rahman.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Upazila fire service official Abul Kalam Morol said the accident took place around 7:30am at Assasuni's Naoapara area, leaving one person dead on the spot and four others injured.

Of the injured, one passed away after being taken to hospital.

The rest of the injured were identified as Mizanur Gazi, 47, son of Asad Gazi, Reshma Khatun, 39, wife of Mizanur Rahman, and Humayun Kabir, son of the late Humayun Kabir – all from Gazalia village of Paikgasa.

They have been admitted to Assasuni upazila health complex in a critical condition, said the fire service official.

The drivers of the pickup and the easy bike fled the scene immediately, said SI Mohitur.

Accident / Bangladesh / Hajj

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The essential point of wearing soft colours is how it embeds a sense of calmness around the event. Photo: Farhan Raj / Snaps of The House

Brides in pastels: A shift towards a new hue

10h | Mode
Unlike Dhaka city, fire drills or training are very common in the industrial areas in Ashulia. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

Are corporate offices conducting enough fire drills?

10h | Panorama
Photos: Abdullah Zahid

The pains in pursuit of the American Dream

11h | Features
Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

Black Kite or Pariah Kite: The master of sky-riding

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Why did the younger girl file a case against her mother and sister?

Why did the younger girl file a case against her mother and sister?

1h | Videos
Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

Alves sentenced to four and a half years in prison for rape

1d | Videos
Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

Is the trend of falling stock market prices over?

1d | Videos
How Unmad has been entertaining readers for 46 years

How Unmad has been entertaining readers for 46 years

1h | Videos