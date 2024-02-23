2 women Hajj pilgrims killed in Satkhira road crash

Two women Hajj pilgrims were killed and three others injured as an easy bike collided head-on with a pickup truck in Assasuni upazila of Satkhira on Friday (23 February).

The deceased were identified as Fazila Khatun, 50, wife of the late Arshad Ali Gazi of Gazalia village in Paikgasa upazila of Khulna, and Asia Khatun, 55, wife of Kashem Gazi of Lakshmikhola village in the same upazila.

The duo had left home to fly to Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj pilgrimage there, said Assasuni police station Sub-Inspector Mohitur Rahman.

Upazila fire service official Abul Kalam Morol said the accident took place around 7:30am at Assasuni's Naoapara area, leaving one person dead on the spot and four others injured.

Of the injured, one passed away after being taken to hospital.

The rest of the injured were identified as Mizanur Gazi, 47, son of Asad Gazi, Reshma Khatun, 39, wife of Mizanur Rahman, and Humayun Kabir, son of the late Humayun Kabir – all from Gazalia village of Paikgasa.

They have been admitted to Assasuni upazila health complex in a critical condition, said the fire service official.

The drivers of the pickup and the easy bike fled the scene immediately, said SI Mohitur.