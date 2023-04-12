Haileybury Bhaluka launches $15 million scholarship fund

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
12 April, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 12 April, 2023, 08:32 pm

Haileybury Bhaluka, an international boarding school for boys, has launched a scholarship fund of $15 million to recognise students with high cognitive abilities.

The launching event was held Wednesday at a hotel in the capital.

At the event, Simon O'Grady, founding headmaster of the school, outlined details of the scholarship scheme and the unique features of the school.

Haileybury Bhaluka was soft launched on 15 October last year, as the joint venture between Best Holding Ltd and Haileybury, one of the leading independent schools in UK.

Simon O'Grady said, the school is offering up to 100% merit scholarships which is very unique as this would be given through all the years of the awarded student's school tenure.

The fund would be awarded to students from grade six and onwards. All students aged over 11 years can avail the scholarship through an application process and a cognitive abilities test.

Jim O'Neill of British Council, British High Commission's head of international trade Dan Pasha and Best Holding Ltd's owner Amin Ahmad were present at the event.
 

