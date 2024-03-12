Haileybury Bhaluka's inaugural 'Regional Open Day' concludes in Chattogram

Haileybury Bhaluka's inaugural 'Regional Open Day' concludes in Chattogram

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 'Regional Open Day' of Haileybury Bhaluka, an international franchise educational institution with 100% residential facilities in Bangladesh, organised for the first time in Chattogram has been completed successfully.

This 'Regional Open Day' was recently held at the five-star hotel Radisson Blu in Chattogram city to give a unique opportunity to participate in world-class education to the parents and students of Chattogram region, reads a press release.

Parents and students have learned about Haileybury Bhaluka's educational programs, extracurricular activities, innovative teaching methods, and scholarships by attending the Regional Open Day.

Students also get a chance to apply for CAT exam registration and 100% scholarships by participating in this open day.

On this day, a seminar was also held on the current status and potential of international standard boarding schools in Bangladesh.

The seminar was attended by the former vice-chancellor of Dhaka University and Chief Advisor of Haileybury Bhaluka Dr SMA Faiz, Founder Head Master Simon O' Grady, Assistant Director Masum Uddin and Head of Enrollment Labani Ahmed.

Participating in the seminar, Haileybury Bhaluka's founder Head Master Simon O Grady said," We are thrilled with the tremendous response we received during our first Regional Open Day in Chattogram. It was heartening to witness the enthusiasm and interest from parents and students alike, and we are excited about the prospect of welcoming new members to the Haileybury Valuka family."

Haileybury Bhaluka

