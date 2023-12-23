Haileybury ranks 5th among UK’s leading IB schools

23 December, 2023, 04:00 pm
Haileybury ranks 5th among UK's leading IB schools

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Haileybury UK has surged to 5th position from 16th among UK's leading independent schools for International Baccalaureate (IB) performance, according to The Sunday Times' Parent Power Guide ranking.

The legacy of Haileybury has now been extended to Bangladesh through Haileybury Bhaluka, the country's first international boarding school promising a foundation for successful and illuminated lives to students in this part of the world.

The premier international boarding school has recently secured improved ranking, based on the average performance of IB outcomes, A 'Level, and GCSE. The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide is widely known as the most authoritative ranking of the UK's top schools, and it ranks the 400 best state secondary and grammar schools.

"The improvement in the ranking proves Haileybury's dedication to outstanding education for its pupils. The standard of Haileybury schools sustains on the wholehearted efforts of its teachers, staff and of course the students and guardians who believe in Haileybury. The recognition by The Sunday Times surely is gratifying for Haileybury academics across the world," Simon O'Grady, Headmaster of Haileybury Bhaluka, said.

Haileybury's ethos centre around the importance of education, which includes outstanding pastoral support and extra-curricular provision. Students from Haileybury have achieved a remarkable 39 Average IB Points with a 100 percent passing rate at IBDP results.

"Our UK students from the class of 2024 have joined Ivy League and Russell Group universities such as Oxford, Cambridge, Yale, and LSE. At Haileybury Bhaluka, we intend to recreate and better these achievements – one reason why all teacher leaders at our school are Harvard-certified," Dr Sandeep Ananthanarayanan, Academic Director of Haileybury Bhaluka, added.

Haileybury has also been ranked the #1 fully coeducational IB Independent school in the UK, the 85th best UK independent school overall (for Cambridge and IB results), and the 31st best independent school in the Southeast UK.

Similar streaks of academic excellence and comprehensive growth are promised for the students of Haileybury Bhaluka in Bangladesh.

