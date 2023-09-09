Haileybury Bhaluka signs MoU with Bangladesh Strategy Summit 

09 September, 2023, 04:55 pm
Haileybury Bhaluka signs MoU with Bangladesh Strategy Summit 

With a compelling commitment to reshape the landscape of education in Bangladesh, Haileybury Bhaluka and Valor of Bangladesh recently came together to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the Radisson Blu Dhaka Water Garden.

Simon O'Grady, founding headmaster of Haileybury Bhaluka; and Najmus Ahmed Albab, executive director of Valor of Bangladesh; penned the partnership on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Haileybury is a pioneering international boarding school that is committed to redefining the education framework through Haileybury Bhaluka in Bangladesh. 

Haileybury Bhaluka offers a world-class learning environment that fosters innovation, leadership, and academic excellence. 

Valor of Bangladesh is dedicated to driving strategic initiatives that contribute to the advancement and prosperity of Bangladesh. The signing of the MoU between these two signifies a momentous step towards fostering a synergy that is dedicated to the pursuit of knowledge, innovation, and excellence.

The MoU outlines a comprehensive framework for collaboration in knowledge sharing, training, education, and research. The primary objective of this partnership is to create a robust platform for cooperation in a number of key areas, including the exchange of expertise. 

Haileybury Bhaluka and the Bangladesh Strategy Summit are set to engage in an effective exchange of knowledge and expertise in the fields of education, strategy, and other related disciplines, leading to fresh insights and innovative approaches. 

The two entities will also jointly develop and deliver training programs, workshops, seminars, and conferences, which will empower individuals with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in a rapidly evolving world.

Haileybury Bhaluka and the Bangladesh Strategy Summit will simultaneously work on educational projects that promote innovation, leadership, and strategic thinking among students and professionals. Joint research endeavors will be undertaken as well to generate valuable insights for the advancement of educational and strategic development in Bangladesh. The findings of these initiatives will contribute significantly to the nation's progress.

On this occasion, Simon O'Grady, Founding Headmaster of Haileybury Bhaluka, shared his enthusiasm, stating, "Haileybury being a global leader in academic achievement, this partnership signifies our commitment to revolutionize the education landscape in Bangladesh. Being the home school of some of the world's most well-known celebrities, including stalwarts such as Christopher Nolan and Sam Billings, we are excited to collaborate with the Bangladesh Strategy Summit to shape tomorrow's leaders and inspire the next generation of innovators".

Najmus Ahmed Albab, Executive Director of Valor of Bangladesh, echoed the sentiment, saying, "Together with Haileybury Bhaluka, the world leader in boarding school education, we aim to ignite the spirit of strategic thinking and innovation across the nation. This partnership signifies the dawn of a new and dynamic approach in Bangladesh's educational and strategic landscape".

Haileybury Bhaluka and the Bangladesh Strategy Summit by Valor of Bangladesh are thrilled to embark on this transformative journey. The partnership is poised to unlock new possibilities, create opportunities, and motivate prospective youth who will be in charge to lead the nation in future with vision and purpose.

