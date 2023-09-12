Govt wants to get 10 aircraft from France for commission: Fakhrul

In a time when the country's people are dying from dengue, the government wants to buy 10 aircraft for gaining commission, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today (12 September).

"The government is not able to provide treatment to the people of the country, build hospitals, give people the right to vote, but they plan to buy 10 Airbus A350. They are also trying to purchase Satelite-2," he said in a rally, before distributing leaflets on dengue prevention and awareness in front of the BNP's Nayapaltan office.

Commenting that the government failed completely to prevent dengue, Fakhrul continued, "This government is more dangerous than dengue. Everyone needs to work together to remove them."

Later, BNP leaders distributed leaflets among the people from the BNP office at the Fakirapul intersection. Claiming that the mayors of Dhaka Metropolitan North and South are unelected, Fakhrul has alleged they (the mayors) have stolen crores of taka meant for dengue prevention.

"Their main goal is to steal," he said. "On one side, people are dying of dengue, not being able to put food on the table, on the other side foreigners are being welcomed to the country by dancing and singing," Fakhrul commented.

After a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday (11 September), French President Emmanuel Macron thanked Bangladesh for their "commitment to 10 Airbus A350."

"I thank you for your trust in the European aerospace industry," Macron said in a statement to the media.

French officials said the deal for the A350 widebody airplanes, which is still being finalised, is with the national flagship carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Ltd. Mahbub Ali, Bangladesh's junior minister for civil aviation, said the initial order would be for two Airbus planes.

"We have asked for 10 aircraft in phases. The technical committee is now evaluating. These aircraft will be used on new and old routes. Each country has Airbus and Boeing in its fleet. But we only have Boeing, not a single Airbus," Ali said.