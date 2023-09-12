Govt wants to get 10 aircraft from France for commission: Fakhrul

Bangladesh

TBS Report
12 September, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 01:54 pm

Related News

Govt wants to get 10 aircraft from France for commission: Fakhrul

Commenting that the government failed completely to prevent dengue, Fakhrul continued, “This government is more dangerous than dengue. Everyone needs to work together to remove them.”

TBS Report
12 September, 2023, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 01:54 pm
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. File Photo: UNB
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir. File Photo: UNB

In a time when the country's people are dying from dengue, the government wants to buy 10 aircraft for gaining commission, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said today (12 September).

"The government is not able to provide treatment to the people of the country, build hospitals, give people the right to vote, but they plan to buy 10 Airbus A350. They are also trying to purchase Satelite-2," he said in a rally, before distributing leaflets on dengue prevention and awareness in front of the BNP's Nayapaltan office.

Commenting that the government failed completely to prevent dengue, Fakhrul continued, "This government is more dangerous than dengue. Everyone needs to work together to remove them."

Later, BNP leaders distributed leaflets among the people from the BNP office at the Fakirapul intersection. Claiming that the mayors of Dhaka Metropolitan North and South are unelected, Fakhrul has alleged they (the mayors) have stolen crores of taka meant for dengue prevention.

"Their main goal is to steal," he said. "On one side, people are dying of dengue, not being able to put food on the table, on the other side foreigners are being welcomed to the country by dancing and singing," Fakhrul commented.

After a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday (11 September), French President Emmanuel Macron thanked Bangladesh for their "commitment to 10 Airbus A350."

"I thank you for your trust in the European aerospace industry," Macron said in a statement to the media.

French officials said the deal for the A350 widebody airplanes, which is still being finalised, is with the national flagship carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Ltd. Mahbub Ali, Bangladesh's junior minister for civil aviation, said the initial order would be for two Airbus planes.

"We have asked for 10 aircraft in phases. The technical committee is now evaluating. These aircraft will be used on new and old routes. Each country has Airbus and Boeing in its fleet. But we only have Boeing, not a single Airbus," Ali said.

Top News

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul / Dengue / Airbus

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

No, climate scientists aren't being forced to exaggerate

31m | Panorama
In the face of climate change and raging floods, the likelihood of these deaths increases. PHOTO: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Death in Ctg drain: A tragedy borne out of complacency

1h | Panorama
Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

7h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Autumn bringing rain drizzles Dhaka

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

Ukraine's counter-offensive can be carried out only 30 days!

2h | TBS World
The Royal Enfield Bullet has barely changed in its 91 years

The Royal Enfield Bullet has barely changed in its 91 years

4h | TBS Stories
Bangladesh Bank's reserves fell below 22 billion dollars

Bangladesh Bank's reserves fell below 22 billion dollars

5h | TBS Economy
What Emmanuel Macron did during his two-day visit to Dhaka

What Emmanuel Macron did during his two-day visit to Dhaka

19h | TBS Stories