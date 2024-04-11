Ordinary people suffered most during this year’s Eid: Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday said that this year's Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of Muslims, has brought no joy for the country's ordinary people due to exorbitant prices of all products.

He said this after paying homage to BNP founder slain President Ziaur Rahman at his graveyard at Chandrima Uddayan.

Fakhrul Said this year's Eid brought sorrows for Bangladeshi people.

"Usually, people try to buy new clothes for their family members, and arrange a good meal during Eid day. But this year, the limited income group people failed to meet their Eid needs as prices of almost all necessary items (clothes, food) went beyond their purchasing capacity", he said.

Government is responsible for this situation, BNP secretary general further said.

The incumbent government is destroying the economy of Bangladesh as part of their deep-rooted plan, he alleged.

In the last 15 years the economy of Bangladesh has turned into a dependent economy, he claimed.

Fakhrul offered his Eid greetings to the people of the country on behalf of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia and acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

He said the country is passing a tough time. Not only BNP leaders and activists are kept in prison, but other political parties' supporters and workers also remain imprisoned.

The ruling quarter has killed, enforced disappearance of a significant number of BNP leaders and activists. Besides, they filed about 1.5 lakh cases against BNP men where 50 lakhs leaders and activists were accused, he said.

Despite the inhuman torture, the people of the country have been continuing their movement against this oppressive government to restore the democracy, establish their right to vote, he added.

Hoping to get rid of this situation Fakhrul said "we believe that this horrible environment would be changed with the support of the people of the country.

BNP, he said, will restore democracy, people's economic freedom and their right to vote.