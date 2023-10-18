River Commission chairman Manjur's appointment scrapped 

The government has cancelled the contractual appointment of National River Conservation Commission chairman Manjur Ahmed Chowdhury without providing any specific reasons.

In a gazette published Wednesday, the Ministry of Public Administration announced the cancellation of the remaining term of the contractual appointment, citing "public interest" as the reason.

Chowdhury is also the chairman of the Centre for Governance Studies (CGS), a think tank based in Bangladesh that conducts research and media studies on issues of good governance, corruption, human rights, democracy, and development.

The CGS has also come under discussion for its role in narratives that were deemed anti-government by some quarters.

Around a month ago, on 24 September, Chowdhury said the influence of a female politician from Chandpur was at play behind the encroachments on the Meghna River.

Last year, he said the Dhaka North City Corporation mayor and Wasa managing director should be sent to jail for repeatedly polluting rivers.

In an immediate response, Manjur Ahmed Chowdhury stated that his removal from the position of chairman of the River Conservation Commission means that all the encroachers and polluters of rivers, including the Padma, Meghna, and Jamuna, have triumphed.

"After the government entrusted me with this responsibility, I diligently served for 16 months with unwavering integrity. During my tenure, I faced threats to my life on several occasions. The encroachers united to have me removed," he told The Business Standard.

Regarding his premature removal from office, he commented, "I don't have any information regarding this matter. The government appointed me, and the government itself has decided to terminate my position. My contract was originally set until 2025. It will be up to the people to assess the dedication and honesty with which I worked to safeguard our rivers."

He further added, "I am not disheartened, nor am I fearful about my removal. Our efforts will persist. As the president of CGS, I will focus on human rights, dedicating regular time to CGS from this point forward."