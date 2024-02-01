Rivers, water bodies must be protected for people's welfare: Saber 

The minister speaking as an honoured guest at a workshop jointly organised by Bangladesh Water Development Board and Dhaka WASA.

For people's welfare, rivers, reservoirs and the environment must be protected, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said today (1 February).

"We have to go with the river, with nature to prevent environmental degradation. Going against nature we can never bring benefits. Everyone should work together to fight for sustainable development and climate change, and continue development," he said while speaking as an honoured guest at a workshop jointly organised by Bangladesh Water Development Board and Dhaka WASA.

During the workshop, following Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's directives for implementation of Bangladesh's future water development efforts, the environment minister said, "As per the premier's directives, we have to co-exist with floods and natural disasters. Interrupting the normal flow of a river destroys any environment and biodiversity.

"Emphasis should be placed on water resource management, flood control, addressing climate change impacts and sustainable use of water resources. Bangladesh's future water development efforts must proceed with a specific goal and objective."

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Minister Md Tazul Islam presided over the workshop, conducted by Engineer Taskim A Khan, Managing Director of Dhaka Wasa.

State Minister for Water Resources Zaheed Farooque was present as the guest of honour.

The keynote speech was presented by prominent economist of Bangladesh and former head of development research of the United Nations Dr Nazrul Islam.