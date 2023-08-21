Integrated projects needed to protect rivers

Rivers stimulate economic activity in various ways. They also play a role in health, the environment and society. In the past, the economic activities of Dhaka or other cities in the country were centred on rivers and canals. But gradually the rivers and canals have been occupied by people, completely destroying the natural flow of the river.

If the rivers cannot be restored to their healthy forms and shapes, then it will create a disaster environmentally and ecologically.

A lot of money has been spent to protect the rivers in and around Dhaka. But it did not bear fruit. Now we have to protect the river with coordinated projects. Taking up isolated projects will only waste money. Rivers must be protected through a master plan.

We have to keep in mind that our past experience in implementing river protection projects is not very good. To reap the benefits of the projects, we need an integrated approach. There can be no compromise in the projects of river protection.

Encroachers and polluters cannot be exempted. Earlier river protection projects have been marred by corruption and wastage of money due to various reasons. These issues should be considered carefully during future project implementation.

Rivers can be an alternative to roads for the transportation of goods and people. Goods can be transported through river routes at the lowest cost. Besides, it will reduce the traffic pressure on the roads, as well as accelerate economic growth.

Dr Mustafa K Mujeri, Former Director General of BIDS.