TIB concerned over abrupt removal of river commission chairman

The Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) has expressed grave concern over the abrupt removal of Manjur Ahmed Chowdhury from his post of National River Conservation Commission (NRCC) chairman, cutting short his three-year tenure by nearly one and a half years.

"The decision is contradictory to the government's commitment to protecting rivers," reads a TIB press release.

Manjur Ahmed Chowdhury, who was appointed on a contractual basis as NRCC chairman for three years from February 2022, was removed from the post on 18 October, citing "public interest".

TIB Executive Chairman Dr Iftekhruzzaman alleged that the appointment of the river commission chairman had been cancelled to protect the interests of "influential quarters".

He said, "The National River Conservation Commission has been effectively rendered ineffective by law, despite being a statutory body. The commission can only advise the government. It has no power to take punitive action against encroachers and polluters. There is also no obligation to accept the commission's report or advice."

"However, there is no alternative to strengthen the commission to ensure the security of life and livelihood of the people of the country," he added.

Iftekharuzzaman further said that the people of the country were a bit optimistic because of the brave initiatives taken by the former NRCC chairman in protecting rivers.

"At least we could know who was encroaching, destroying and polluting rivers… The movement to protect the river was gaining momentum."

Further alleging that the river grabbers are being spared, and arrangements are made to save them, the TIB executive chairman urged the government to cancel its decision of relieving the river commission chairman from his duties.

"Investigate the obvious allegations and ensure exemplary punishment for those who are polluting, encroaching and destroying rivers by illegally lifting sand and constructing structures," Iftekharuzzaman said.