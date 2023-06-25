Four social media-based media offices sealed off in Chattogram

Chattogram District Administration has sealed off the offices of four social media and YouTube-based channels on charges of publishing news and running the television without having registrations.

Besides, the mobile court on Sunday seized broadcasting equipment of the channels, including cameras.

The channels are Cplustv, C-vision, SB TV, and 24-TV. At least 50 journalists and officials worked at the channels.

Of them, Cplustv, a Chattogram-based online TV channel, gained huge popularity among the Chattogram people, by broadcasting news, and other content in the Chatgaiya dialect. As the only youtube channel in Bangladesh, Cplustv had covered the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The channel is followed by more than 2.1 million people on Facebook and one million people on YouTube. Journalist Alamgir Apu is the Editor in Chief of Cplustv. He is one of the members of IPTV broadcasting policy formation committee.

District Administration Executive Magistrate Ehsan Murad conducted a raid at the Cplustv office in the port city's Wasa intersection area.

He told The Business Standard, "Following the list sent by the Ministry of Information, the channels were sealed for allegedly operating those and broadcasting news without a licence. The raids will be conducted in all the unauthorised institutions in phases."

Forhad Sikder, head of broadcast and IT Manager at Cplustv, said, "Cplustv, based in Chattogram, is not classified as an IPTV or a news portal, and therefore, it is not obligated to seek approval. Nonetheless, the recent sudden raid by a magistrate on the office of this popular online medium, resulting in the office being sealed, is an extremely unfortunate incident. C-PlusTV operates as a digital platform entirely on social media."

Condemning this action, Forhad Sikder said if popular media outlets continue to be closed one after another, and the expression of free thought and independent opinions are obstructed, then the definition of news media in Bangladesh should be reconsidered.

At the same time, another executive magistrate of the district administration, Himadri Khisa, conducted a raid at the office of another social media based channel named C Vision in the city's GEC intersection.

Journalist Alamgir Apu said, "We applied for registration and were doing business by paying VAT, tax to the government. I have not received any notice, citing the rejection of the application or closure of the institution. Without any notice, the office was raided and sealed off."

In response to a question from The Business Standard, Executive Magistrate Ehsan Murad said, "Why should we issue a notice to an unauthorised organisation? Through this type of unregistered IP TV, various propaganda is carried out from home and abroad. Similarly, legal action will be taken against those operating illegal IP TV."