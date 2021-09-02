Foreign TV channels' clean feed broadcasting from Sept 30

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said a decision has been taken to implement add free (clean feed) broadcasting of foreign TV channels from September 30.

He also informed that another decision has been taken to bring all television cable networks of Dhaka and Chattogram cities under digital system by November 30 and all other divisional and metropolitan cities along with Dinajpur, Bogura, Kushtia, Cumilla, Rangamati and Cox's Bazar districts towns by December 31.

The minister told reporters after a meeting with the representatives of Association of Television Channel Owners (ATCO), Cable Operators Association of Bangladesh (COAB), Satellite TV Channel Distributor and Direct to Home (DTH) at the meeting room of his ministry at Secretariat.

State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Dr Murad Hasan and Secretary of the ministry Md Mokbul Hossain were present in the meeting.

Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary, said decisions have been taken to broadcast add free (clean feed) foreign TV channels, to bring the TV cable networks under digital system and to eliminate other irregularities as per the country's law before the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the meeting discussed the implementation of those decisions in the perspective of the present situation as the outbreak of COVID-19 has been decreasing gradually due to the mass vaccination activities.

The minister termed the discussion as fruitful one, saying steps will be taken to implement the clean feed broadcasting and to inform the customers for bringing the cable networks under digital system.

He also warned that tough actions would be taken in showing unapproved TV through video streams on the internet, illegal DTH connections, screening illegal cinemas and advertisements at cable networks and for running cable networks without licence.

The minister said a total of 1200 cable operating and feed licenses have already been cancelled for not renewing for two consecutive years.

Bangladesh Television director general Soharab Hossain, additional secretary (broadcasting) of the ministry Md Mizan-ul-Alam, ATCO senior vice-president Mozammel Haque Babu, Jadu Vision director general Navidul Haque, Nationwide Media Limited director general Md Fakhruddin Mia, COAB administrator Mohammad Mostafa Jamal Haider, deputy secretary of the ministry Rozina Sultana, law officer Md Saidur Rahman Gazi, cable operator representatives SM Anowar Parvez, ABM Saiful Hossain, M Omar Faruq and Md Mazmuddoha, Beximco communications representatives Md Musa Amin, Md Mostafizur Rahman, among others, were present in the meeting.