Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud was greeted by the leaders of varied film and drama organisations today for implementing clean feed

Film, drama organisation leaders laud Info minister for clean feed. Photo: Collected
Film, drama organisation leaders laud Info minister for clean feed. Photo: Collected

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud was greeted by the leaders of varied film and drama organisations today for implementing clean feed foreign TV channel broadcasting.

They paid a visit to the minister at the Secretariat in Dhaka.

Bangladesh Film Artists Association President Misha Showdagor, Bangladesh Film Directors' Association President Sohanur Rahman Sohan, Federation of Television Professionals Organisation (FTPO) President Mamunur Rashid and Directors' Guild President Salauddin Lavlu, among others, handed over bouquets to the minister.

"From now on, all the foreign channels will be on air ensuring clean feed", said Dr Hasan.

Earlier on Monday, Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud said there is no bar to operate the 24 foreign channels that have a clean feed

Channels including, CNN, BBC, Al Jazeera, Star Sports, Deutsche Welle, Ten Sports, and National Geographic became available to its viewers in Bangladesh from Tuesday morning.

