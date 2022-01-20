IPTVs, YouTube channels shouldn’t air news: Info Minister

Bangladesh

UNB
20 January, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 20 January, 2022, 06:01 pm

Deputy Commissioners have been asked to strengthen monitoring to prevent the airing of news through IPTVs and YouTube channels as per the National Broadcast Policy, said the information minister.

"But news is still being broadcast through IPTVs (Internet Protocol Televisions). Regular news bulletins are being presented and broadcast through YouTube channels. But this can't be allowed as per our Broadcast Policy," Hasan Mahmud said on Thursday.

The minister came up with the remarks while talking to reporters after a session on the third day of the DCs' Conference at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium.

The minister urged the DCs to remain alert and take effective action in this regard as per the Broadcast Policy.

He also thanked the DCs on behalf of the ministry for conducting mobile court drives to ensure airing of Clean Feed foreign TV channels since October last year.

"I asked them to keep eyes on it so that those who run the cable network shouldn't broadcast any programmes or advertisements as a local channel," the minister said.

About spreading propaganda through social media, Hasan Mahmud said social media is a large ground of spreading propaganda.

"If we look at the statistics of the last seven to eight years, we can see that almost all rumours, motivated propaganda were spread through social media," said the minister.

The spread of misleading news through social media creates instability in the country, he added.

The DCs were asked to remain alert about these issues and take immediate action, Mahmud added.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud / DC Conference / clean feed broadcasting / Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) / Youtube

