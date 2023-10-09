Fire at SA Paribahan office in Kakrail under control

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 October, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 11:15 am

Related News

Fire at SA Paribahan office in Kakrail under control

Five units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence are working to douse the fire

TBS Report
09 October, 2023, 10:30 am
Last modified: 09 October, 2023, 11:15 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A fire that broke out at an office of SA Paribahan in the capital's Kakrail area has been brought under control.

The first unit of Fire Service reached the spot five minutes after getting information about the fire around 10:10am today (9 October), confirmed fire service sources.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Ten units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence worked to douse the fire and brought it under control around 10:58am, confirmed Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service. 

Top News

fire / Fire Service and Civil Defence / SA Paribahan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Isaacson's Elon Musk: Portrait of a flawed billionaire

Isaacson's Elon Musk: Portrait of a flawed billionaire

2h | Panorama
Several former clients pointed out that BMA&#039;s address on their contract paper and Facebook page was non-existent. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Maid Agency: Clients allege fraud and unreliable service

1h | Panorama
The Z32 300ZX came with a completely new design language, which was more streamlined, had fewer angles and offered more luxury features, while still retaining its status of a fast car like its predecessors. Photos; Arfin Kazi

Mon Cheri Fairlady Z: Nissan’s unsung Z32 300ZX

15h | Wheels
Graphics: TBS

What happens when the Taka note ends its journey?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

Where is the end of the conflict for centuries?

12h | TBS World
Buffet of footpaths

Buffet of footpaths

14h | TBS Food
Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

Toyota, LG Energy Solution sign $3 billion battery supply deal

15h | TBS Economy
The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

The art of budget outlining in a business pitch

23h | TBS Career