Fire at SA Paribahan office in Kakrail under control

Photo: Collected

A fire that broke out at an office of SA Paribahan in the capital's Kakrail area has been brought under control.

The first unit of Fire Service reached the spot five minutes after getting information about the fire around 10:10am today (9 October), confirmed fire service sources.

Photo: Collected

Ten units of the Fire Service and Civil Defence worked to douse the fire and brought it under control around 10:58am, confirmed Anwarul Islam, warehouse inspector of Fire Service.