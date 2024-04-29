Case filed over vandalising fire service vehicles, attacking firefighters in Dinajpur

Bangladesh

UNB
29 April, 2024, 03:00 pm
29 April, 2024, 03:02 pm

Case filed over vandalising fire service vehicles, attacking firefighters in Dinajpur

Some 40 to 50 unidentified people were sued for vandalising Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) vehicles and obstructing them from performing duty at Dashmail in Kaharole upazila.

Abdul Khaleque, leader of Kaharole Fire Station, filed the case against the unidentified accused on Friday.

According to the case statement, the fire broke out in Arif Filing Station in the Dashmail area under the upazila around 8:19 pm last Thursday.

Being informed, two firefighting units rushed to the spot but the locals accused the firefighters of delaying reaching the spot.

At one stage, the filing station staff and others vandalised the FSCD vehicles with sticks, iron rods and bricks, it reads.

Moreover, the unruly people hit fire service's warehouse inspector Md Rezaul Karim and driver Abdul Mottaleb.

Later, the injured were sent to Dinajpur M Abdur Rahim Medical College Hospital.

