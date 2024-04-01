Fire breaks out at S Alam Group bus depot in Demra

Firefighters are working to extinguish the flames engulfing the buses. Photo: Fire Service and Civil Defence

A fire broke out at the bus depot of S Alam Group in the capital's Demra at around 8:50pm tonight (1 April).

Several Volvo buses parked at the depot in Konapara of Demra have caught on fire, fire service officials said.

Five units from Demra and Siddikbazar fire stations are working to douse the flame while another one is on the way to the spot.

The cause of the fire could not be known immediately.