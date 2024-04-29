Saber Hossain calls for engaging marginalised citizens in policy making 

A file photo of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury. Photo: Collected
A file photo of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

 

Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Saber Hossain Chowdhury has put emphasis on connecting the marginalised citizens with the policymaking process to ensure social progress. 

At a roundtable on advancing sustainable urbanisation and environmental protection in Dhaka on Sunday, the minister recommended the formation of a parliamentary caucus for this. 

"If the policymakers work to focus on underprivileged people, the citizens from all walks of life will benefit," he said. 

He urged all to ensure that the marginalised communities are actively involved in creating solutions for the country. 

Youth leaders from marginalised communities' presented recommendations in that round table meeting, addressing crucial issues such as planned urbanisation, service delivery, sustainable waste management, and river pollution

Pradeep Kumar Roy, joint director of the Dustha Swastha Kendra, said 31% of Dhaka's slum dwellers suffer the most damage due to plastic waste.

Dhaka North City's Chief Waste Management Officer Capt Mohammad Fida Hasan said, "A Smart City is not possible without public awareness and public involvement."

He said only a very small amount of sewage produced in Dhaka city is treated and disposed of, while the rest lacks any treatment.

Besides, only 20% of the sewage is disposed of through sewerage lines, while most of the rest directly goes into canals. 

Former Buet Professor and Dean of the Chemical Engineering Department, Ijaz Hossain added "Almost half of our total waste is not collected. As a result, the waste dries up into powder and pollutes the air."

