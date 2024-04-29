Salt production hits 63-year high amid heatwave

The country's salt production reached 22.34 lakh tonnes this year, which is the highest since its production started 63 years ago.

"In the ongoing season (until 28 April), a total of 22,34,658 tonnes of salt has been produced, surpassing all previous records," reads a press release of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (Bscic) on Monday.

The country produced 22.32 lakh tonnes of crude salt last year.

As the season (November-May) is yet to end, another 3-4 lakh tonnes of salt could be produced if the remaining days if the environment remains favourable, Bscic said.

According to Bscic data, total salt cultivation has increased by 1,933 acres in the ongoing season from 66,424 acres last year as a heatwave is sweeping throughout the country.

The number of salt farmers has reached 40,695, an increase of 1,228.

Currently, the average price of crude salt per maund at the field level stands at Tk312, which was Tk420 last year.

As per the National Salt Policy-2022, Bscic is acting as the sponsor of the salt industry. From the year 1961, salt production started in a planned manner in the country.

The Salt Industry Development Program Office of Bscic in Cox's Bazar provides training, required loans, and technology support to salt farmers in all upazilas of Cox's Bazar and Banshkhali of Chattogram through its 12 salt centres.