Rail communication resumes after fire at Ctg tyre godown brought under control

Rail communication to and from Chattogram has resumed after fire that broke out at a nearby tyre godown in Dewanhat area of the district was brought under control.

The fire originated around 1pm Saturday (29 April) and was brought under control at 2.20pm.

Following the development, railway communication was resumed at 2.30pm, said Ratan Kumar Chowdhury, manager of Chattogram Railway Station.

Twelve firefighting units worked to douse the blaze that prompted the railway authorities to suspend railway connectivity from Chattogram to Dhaka, Sylhet and the rest of the country as the fire spot was very close to the railway tracks.

No casualties have been reported in the fire.