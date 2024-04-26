Golpata seedlings planted for first time in Ctg to combat climate crisis

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 April, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2024, 01:16 pm

Members of Green Bangle project planting Golpata seedlings in Guliakhali beach on 25 April 2024. Photo: Courtesy
In a move to combat the adverse impacts of climate change, Chattogram has embarked on a groundbreaking initiative by planting Golpata seedlings for the first time along the Guliakhali beach in Sitakunda.

A group of dedicated students from the Asian University for Women went to the Guliakhali beach to plant 2,000 Golpata trees on Thursday (25 April) as a part of "Green Bangle" project. This significant endeavor also saw 35 students hailing from 19 different countries actively participating in a beach cleaning initiative following the sapling plantation.

Leader of the Green Bangle project, Associate Professor and researcher at the Asian University for Women Dr P Mose Selvakumar emphasised the significance of Golpata trees in combating climate change. Notably absent in Chattogram but abundant in the Sundarbans, Golpata trees possess deep roots that effectively anchor the soil, thereby preventing erosion caused by tidal waters. Moreover, their superior carbon absorption capabilities make them invaluable assets in the fight climate change.

Golpata seedling. Photo: TBS
Selvakumar further elaborated on the experimental plantation of 2,000 Golpata seedlings at Guliakhali Beach, facilitated in collaboration with the Coastal Forest Department. The success of this pilot initiative will encourage future efforts, with plans underway to expand the plantation programme based on its outcomes.

Beyond their environmental significance, Nuzaba Tasannum, assistant project director of the Green Bangle project, emphasised their potential to drive local economic development, particularly among women. With opportunities ranging from molasses production to crafting various handicrafts from Golpata leaves, the initiative aims to empower local women economically while fostering environmental sustainability. She added that the project is funded by the Swiss Philanthropy Foundation and implemented by AUW in association with the non-profit organization Young Power in Social Action (YPSA) and Coastal Forest Department.

The importance of community engagement and awareness was underscored through the beach cleaning programme, aimed at sensitising both tourists and local residents to the environmental impact of single-use plastic waste. This educational endeavor not only serves as a practical lesson for participating students but also contributes to broader environmental stewardship efforts.

The Green Bangle project, spearheaded by students of the Asian University for Women, stands as a testament to Chattogram's commitment to addressing the climate crisis. Beyond tree planting initiatives, the project encompasses comprehensive training programs designed to enhance the economic independence of local women, alongside the ambitious goal of planting 30,000 palm and mangrove trees along the Sitakunda coast.

Chattogram's pioneering efforts in embracing sustainable practices and fostering community-driven initiatives exemplify a proactive approach to tackling the challenges posed by climate change, setting a commendable precedent for environmental stewardship nationwide.

