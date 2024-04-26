Landlord stole Tk2cr RMG equipment from factory, alleges Chobi Sikder

Chobi Shikdar, a readymade garment worker who clawed her way up to become a factory owner, has accused her landlord of looting her factory machinery and equipment worth Tk2 crore.

On Friday (26 April) afternoon, the woman entrepreneur called a press conference at the Chattogram Press Club and made the allegations.

At the same time, she claimed that she did not get any help from the police and administration.

However, denying the allegations, building owner Ismat Ara said Chobi Shikdar had taken a loan from them to buy machinery.

"She also did not pay rent for many months. She owes us Tk25 lakh," she added.

When asked, Aftab Hossain, officer-in-charge of Bakalia Model Police Station said, "No such complaint has come to us."