Landlord stole Tk2cr RMG equipment from factory, alleges Chobi Sikder

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 April, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2024, 11:03 pm

Related News

Landlord stole Tk2cr RMG equipment from factory, alleges Chobi Sikder

TBS Report
26 April, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2024, 11:03 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Chobi Shikdar, a readymade garment worker who clawed her way up to become a factory owner, has accused her landlord of looting her factory machinery and equipment worth Tk2 crore.

On Friday (26 April) afternoon, the woman entrepreneur called a press conference at the Chattogram Press Club and made the allegations.

At the same time, she claimed that she did not get any help from the police and administration.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, denying the allegations, building owner Ismat Ara said Chobi Shikdar had taken a loan from them to buy machinery.

"She also did not pay rent for many months. She owes us Tk25 lakh," she added.

When asked, Aftab Hossain, officer-in-charge of Bakalia Model Police Station said, "No such complaint has come to us."

Chattogram / landlord / RMG factory

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Online platforms on social media and brands like Sundora sell perfumes for both men and women, ranging between Tk2,000 to Tk40,000. Photo: Sundora

Find your fragrance: A guide to understanding perfumes

6h | Mode
Mizanul H Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

'Learning naturally': MIT’s Mizanul Chowdhury exploring space science and art

13h | Features
The perception that the US condemns or punishes abuses by adversaries, such as Russia, but ignores or excuses those by friends, such as Israel, is widespread not only in Muslim countries and the Global South but also closer to home. Photo: Reuters

Biden must prove he doesn't have a double standard for Israel

13h | Panorama
Elderly man breaks down in tears amid the unbearable heatwave that is sweeping over the country. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Special prayers at Baitul Mukarram Mosque for rainfall

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

1d | Videos
Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

1d | Videos
`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

1h | Videos
`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

1d | Videos