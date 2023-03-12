Fire at Balukhali Rohingya camp planned sabotage: Probe body

A seven-member probe body has found evidence that the 5 March fire incident, that gutted at least 2,000 shanties at Kutupalong Balukhali Rohingya camp, was a planned act of sabotage.

The fire was started as an attempt to establish supremacy inside the camp by Rohingya terrorist groups, it added.

The probe body has made 10 recommendations so that such incidents can be averted in the future and handled in a better way.

Additional District Magistrate Abu Sufian, head of the investigation committee, said the findings of the report will be submitted to the Cox's Bazar deputy commissioner's (DC) office today at noon (12 March).

Abu Sufian said, "We have identified the actual cause of the incident by speaking with eyewitnesses and those who were directly affected by the fire.

"More details will be revealed in an official press briefing."

A member of the probe committee, seeking anonymity, said, "During our investigation, the Rohingyas inside the camp claimed that members of the insurgent group Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) are responsible for the fire."

The recommendations made by the probe body include – road-widening inside the camps to allow the movement of law enforcement and fire service vehicles, the construction of roadside water tanks, the use of less flammable materials instead of tarpaulin in shelters, the formation of separate fire service unit for Rohingya camps, refraining from creating markets in random places inside the camps, avoiding showcasing flammable materials anywhere except by the sides of the main roads, set up outlets in front of the gates of the camps considering there are many overcrowded and unfit for vehicles to travel through, regular training and awareness programmes for voluntary participation of Rohingyas in fire fighting, installation of wireless towers and 360 degrees CCTV cameras, and security fencing to prevent escape from one camp to another.

On 5 March, a devastating fire broke out in one of the 33 camps hosting almost 1 million Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar district, Bangladesh.

The blaze destroyed an estimated 2805 shelters, as well as health and education facilities, water networks and other key infrastructures for people living in the camp.

Refugees in the most affected areas lost their belongings, including registration documents, with families and individuals displaced or relocated with relatives, friends or in facilities such as learning centres.

Rohingya refugees fled targeted violence in their native Myanmar in 2017, and the majority have since been hosted by Bangladesh in camps in Cox's Bazar district.