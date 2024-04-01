One arrested over killing of Ukhiya forest officer

Police arrested a person in a case filed over the death of a forest officer who was run over by a dumper truck used by culprits engaged in illegal hill cutting within a reserved forest area in Cox's Bazar's Ukhiya upazila.

The arrestee is Syed Karim, 35.

Ukhiya Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Shamim Hossain said accused Syed Karim was arrested during a drive in Harinmara area of Rajapalang union in the early hours of Monday (April 1).

Shafiul Alam, an official from the Forest Department's Ukhiya range, filed the case against 15 people including 10 named individuals on Sunday midnight.

The victim Sajjaduzzaman served as a beat officer at Dochhari Forest in the Ukhiya Range of Cox's Bazar South Forest Division.

Gazi Shafiul Alam, Ukhiya range officer of the Department of Forest, said soil smuggling activities were underway in the Harinmara area after midnight. Upon receiving the information, Sajjad went to the spot by a motorcycle. As he attempted to stop a dumper truck involved in the illegal activity, he was crushed by the vehicle. The perpetrators then ran away, leaving him dead on the spot.

Forest guard Mohammad Ali who was accompanying Sajjad sustained injuries during the incident and was taken to Ukhiya Upazila Health Complex for treatment. Later, police recovered Sajjad's body.