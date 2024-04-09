Ukhiya forest official killed in 'planned attack': Police

Crime

TBS Report
09 April, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2024, 05:05 pm

Related News

Ukhiya forest official killed in 'planned attack': Police

On 31 March, Md Sajjaduzzaman was crushed under a dumper truck while taking action against a group involved in illegal hill cutting within a reserved forest area

TBS Report
09 April, 2024, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 09 April, 2024, 05:05 pm
Police on Monday (8 April) arrested the prime accused in the murder case – Md Bappi, the driver of the dumper truck – from Chattogram. Photo: Collected
Police on Monday (8 April) arrested the prime accused in the murder case – Md Bappi, the driver of the dumper truck – from Chattogram. Photo: Collected

Md Sajjaduzzaman, a beat officer at Dochhari Forest in the Ukhiya Range of Cox's Bazar South Forest Division, lost his life in a "planned attack", said the police on Tuesday (9 April).

"After his arrest, more information surfaced about those involved in hill cutting in the area. After verification, legal action will be taken," Ukhiya's Senior Assistant Superintendent of Police Mohammad Russell told a press conference at the Ukhiya Police Station at 12:30pm.

On 31 March, Md Sajjaduzzaman was crushed under a dumper truck while taking action against a group involved in illegal hill cutting within a reserved forest area.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Police on Monday (8 April) arrested the prime accused in the murder case – Md Bappi, the driver of the dumper truck – from Chattogram.

Earlier on 1 April, Md Shafiul Alam, Ukhiya range officer of the Department of Forest, filed a case over the incident naming 10 individuals and five unnamed others. 

On the same day, police arrested an accused of the case, Syed Karim, during a drive in Ukhiya.

Later on 7 April, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury said punishing the killers of forest officer Md Sazzaduzzaman would set an example for hill cutters.

In today's press conference, the police official said a group has been involved in hill cutting in Ukhiya for the past month. When Md Sajjaduzzaman conducted a raid, a week before his death, he seized 5 dumper trucks and filed several cases against some of those involved.

"After interrogation, the arrested driver said he, another accused, Kamal Uddin, and others involved in hill cutting got angry with the forest officer over this. They started calling Sajjaduzzaman on the phone and threatening to kill him," he added.

He further said, on the day of the incident, when Sajjaduzzaman and his colleague Ali Ahmad arrived at the scene on a motorcycle being tipped off about hill cutting in Ukhiya's Harinmara area, he ordered them to stop. 

But then the truck driver hit the motorcycle killing the forest official on the spot and leaving his colleague injured. The accused Kamal Uddin was sitting next to the truck driver Bappi, said the police official.

Top News

forest officer / Ukhiya / hill cutting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Two volunteers of Red Crescent help an elderly woman get to the Rajshahi-bound train with a wheelchair on Saturday, 6 April 2024. Red Crescent volunteers in the Kamalapur Railway Station and nearby areas worked from 4 April to 7 April — days which faced a peak rush of homebound passengers due to the Eid vacation. Photos: Syed Zakir Hossain

How Red Crescent volunteers eased the suffering of homebound people

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

30 years of Rwandan genocide: 'I found a dead woman with a newborn baby still attached to her'

22h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Gift your loved ones a wellness package

1d | Brands
The Alsvin has the modern-day fundamentals of a compact sedan offering all the relevant features without compromising practicality. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Changan Alsvin: The new budget-friendly city cruiser in town

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Turkish football under the storm of protests

Turkish football under the storm of protests

19h | Videos
Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

Bandarban's tourism traders are worried about losses even in full season

20h | Videos
India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

India’s electoral bonds: ‘Corrupt’ firms paid parties, got cleansed

21h | Videos
Easy Chicken Egg Shakshuka Recipe

Easy Chicken Egg Shakshuka Recipe

22h | Videos