10 fishermen from Cox's Bazar abducted by Arakan Army

Representational image of fishermen in Cox&#039;s Bazar. Photo: Nupa Alam/ TBS
Representational image of fishermen in Cox's Bazar. Photo: Nupa Alam/ TBS

A total of 10 Bangladeshi fishermen from Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar have allegedly been abducted by Myanmar's separatist front Arakan Army while fishing in a canal of the Naf River.

The abducted fishermen are – Jane Alam, 35, Abdur Rahim, 40, Anwarul Islam, 37, Saiful Islam, 30, Ayubul Islam, 30, Shahin, 20, Abdur Rahim, 52, Osman Ghani, 30, Osman, 35, and Abul Hashim, 35.

They were picked up by the members of Arakan Army while fishing at a canal named Modir Khal in the Naf River in Palongkhali union of Ukhiya on Wednesday morning, said Palongkhali union parishad chairman M Gafur Uddin Chowdhury.

Ukhiya Upazila Nirbahi Officer Tanbir Hossain said the matter has been reported to the higher administration to take necessary action.

Efforts were underway with the intervention of Border Guard Bangladesh to rescue the fishermen, he added.

 

