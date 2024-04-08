Prime accused in Ukhiya forest official murder case arrested in Ctg

Police on Monday (8 April) arrested the prime accused in the murder case of Md Sajjaduzzaman, a Forest Department official, from Chattogram.

Md Sajjaduzzaman, a beat officer at Dochhari Forest in the Ukhiya Range of Cox's Bazar South Forest Division, lost his life on 31 March after being crushed under a dumper truck while confronting culprits engaged in illegal hill cutting within a reserved forest area at Ukhiya.

With the help of information technology, the police was able to arrest the prime accused Md Bappi, the driver of the dumper truck, from Chattogram city this afternoon, Cox's Bazar Superintendent of Police Md Mahfuzul Islam told The Business Standard.

"He [Bappi] is being taken to Cox's Bazar. Details will be announced through a press conference on Tuesday morning," he added.

Earlier on 1 April, Md Shafiul Alam, Ukhiya range officer of the Department of Forest, filed a case over the incident naming 10 individuals and five unnamed others.

On the same day, police arrested an accused of the case, Syed Karim, during a drive carried out in Ukhiya.