Family of Saleh Ahmed, who drowned in drain, wants PM’s intervention to get compensation

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 August, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 10:17 pm

Related News

Family of Saleh Ahmed, who drowned in drain, wants PM’s intervention to get compensation

The High Court issued a ruling seeking why Tk60 lakh compensation should be given to the victim’s family in response to a writ demanding compensation

TBS Report
24 August, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 10:17 pm
Saleh Ahmed went missing in the canal at the Muradpur intersection of Chattogram city on 25 August 2021. The authorities concerned could not find the victim even in two years. The picture was taken from Muradpur on Thursday (24 August). Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Saleh Ahmed went missing in the canal at the Muradpur intersection of Chattogram city on 25 August 2021. The authorities concerned could not find the victim even in two years. The picture was taken from Muradpur on Thursday (24 August). Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The family members of Saleh Ahmed, who went missing in the canal at the Muradpur intersection of Chattogram city on 25 August 2021, want Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's intervention as neither the authorities concerned could find the victim nor the family has received any compensation in two years.

"Authorities could not trace my father yet. We have not yet received any compensation. I believe Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's intervention in this matter can help us get the compensation," said Sadekullah Mahin, son of Saleh Ahmed, at a press conference on Thursday near the drain at Muradpur where Saleh fell in.

"Had there been a safety wall of the drain, this accident would not have happened. But neither the Chattogram City Corporation nor the Chattogram Development Authority has taken responsibility. They have blamed each other only," he added.

"I was offered a job in the city corporation but I could not continue it for even a week due to my studies. Since then, none has communicated with us," he said further.

The High Court issued a ruling seeking why Tk60 lakh compensation should be given to the victim's family in response to a writ demanding compensation. The mayor and secretary of Chattogram City Corporation and the chairman of Chattogram Development Authority were asked to respond to the rule within four weeks. 

However, they have not responded to the rule so far.
 

canal / Chattogram / compensation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

8h | Splash
The Shinawatras are back in business

The Shinawatras are back in business

9h | Panorama
The new curriculum dubbed Competency Based Curriculum is expected to help to meet the country’s growing demand for skilled manpower and address the unemployment problem. Photo: Mumit M

Students revel in new NCTB curriculum, teachers and guardians not so much

16h | Panorama
How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Rocket Women' of India Ritu Karidhal the mastermind behind Chandrayaan-3

'Rocket Women' of India Ritu Karidhal the mastermind behind Chandrayaan-3

3h | TBS World
Opposition to Putin is such a terrible outcome?

Opposition to Putin is such a terrible outcome?

5h | TBS World
BRICS invites 6 countries to be new members

BRICS invites 6 countries to be new members

4h | TBS World
Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

7h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19