Family of Saleh Ahmed, who drowned in drain, wants PM’s intervention to get compensation

Saleh Ahmed went missing in the canal at the Muradpur intersection of Chattogram city on 25 August 2021. The authorities concerned could not find the victim even in two years. The picture was taken from Muradpur on Thursday (24 August). Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

The family members of Saleh Ahmed, who went missing in the canal at the Muradpur intersection of Chattogram city on 25 August 2021, want Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's intervention as neither the authorities concerned could find the victim nor the family has received any compensation in two years.

"Authorities could not trace my father yet. We have not yet received any compensation. I believe Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's intervention in this matter can help us get the compensation," said Sadekullah Mahin, son of Saleh Ahmed, at a press conference on Thursday near the drain at Muradpur where Saleh fell in.

"Had there been a safety wall of the drain, this accident would not have happened. But neither the Chattogram City Corporation nor the Chattogram Development Authority has taken responsibility. They have blamed each other only," he added.

"I was offered a job in the city corporation but I could not continue it for even a week due to my studies. Since then, none has communicated with us," he said further.

The High Court issued a ruling seeking why Tk60 lakh compensation should be given to the victim's family in response to a writ demanding compensation. The mayor and secretary of Chattogram City Corporation and the chairman of Chattogram Development Authority were asked to respond to the rule within four weeks.

However, they have not responded to the rule so far.

