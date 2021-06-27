Huge explosion at Moghbazar, 3 killed, more than 50 injured

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
27 June, 2021, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 27 June, 2021, 09:46 pm

The cause of the accident is still unknown

Shattered glass from the explosion at Moghbazar Wireless area. Photo: TBS
Shattered glass from the explosion at Moghbazar Wireless area. Photo: TBS

At least three people including a child were killed and more than 50 people were injured in an explosion that took place near Aarong Showroom in Moghbazar Wireless Gate area in the capital. 

9:40 pm

DMP Ramna Division Deputy Commissioner Sazzadur Rahman said the cause of the accident is still unknown.

9:20 pm 

SHNIBPS Resident Surgeon Dr Partha Shankar Paul said nearly 50 people are admitted to DMCH and SHNIBPS. 

"36 people are receiving treatment in the DMCH emergency department and 13 people in SHNIBPS. Two people died while undergoing treatment at the burn unit," he told The Business Standard. 

8:30 pm

The blast happened at around 7:30 pm, DMP Ramna (Patrol) ASP Rajan Kumar Saha told The Business Standard. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

"Several people were burnt in the blast in Maghbazar. At least 10 are undergoing treatment at the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery (SHNIBPS) and eight at the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital," he said. 

The blast partially damaged Bishal Center and Aarong showroom. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Meanwhile, 14 units of fire service are working at the explosion spot.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A DMP Bomb Disposal Unit has also reached the spot.

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Mahbub, a security guard of Aarong showroom said the loud explosion took place on the opposite side of their building.

"The blast shattered the glass of Aarong and Bishal Center," he told The Business Standard. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

