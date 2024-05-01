RMG worker, nephew killed in Mirpur as bus runs them over

A female readymade garments (RMG) worker and her nephew have been killed after a bus ran them over in the capital's Mirpur 12 area.

The accident occurred last night (30 April) in front of the Purabi Cinema Hall in Mirpur 12, said Aminul Islam, operation officer of Pallabi Police Station.

The deceased were identified as Khairun Begum, a 36-year-old RMG worker, and her four-year-old nephew, Yasin.

"They were severely injured as a Basumati Transport bus ran them over while they were crossing the road in front of Purabi Cinema Hall. They were rushed to a nearby private hospital and later transferred to the National Institute of Neurosciences and Hospital for advanced treatment, where they were declared dead by the doctors," Aminul Islam said.

"As far as we know, the deceased woman worked as a garment worker, and the child was her nephew," he added.

Khairun Begum lived in the Pallabi area and was originally from Ratanpur village in Bhola Sadar.

The bodies have been sent to the morgue at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College for autopsy.