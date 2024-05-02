Rickshaw puller killed after being hit by truck in capital's Badda 

A rickshaw puller was killed after a truck hit his rickshaw in the capital's Badda in the early hours of Thursday (2 May).

The incident occurred around 3:30am in the Shahjadpur area, Gulshan Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mazharul Islam told The Business Standard.

"The rickshaw puller, Yusuf, 45, was severely injured after a speeding truck hit his rickshaw and was rushed to Kurmitola Hospital.

"However, his condition deteriorated and transferred to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) emergency department. Doctors declared him dead upon arrival," the OC added.

The OC further said a case has been filed against the truck driver under the Motor Vehicles Ordinance. Drive is underway to arrest the driver.

Yusuf hails from Mollapara village in Sherpur's Sreebardi. He is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter. He had been living in a mess in Dhaka's Nadda area.