Road accidents kill 6 in Habiganj, Dhaka

Six people lost their lives in separate road accidents in Habiganj and Dhaka on Thursday (2 May).

In Habiganj's Madhabpur upazila, four family members were among the five people killed in a head-on collision between a truck and a microbus on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Md Jamal, 40; his wife Kamrunnahar, 35; their son Ananta,11; Jamal's younger brother Enamul Islam, 35, of Galachipa under Patuakhali district and driver Harun Bepari, 35, a resident of Bakerganj in Barishal district.

According to locals, the Dhaka-bound microbus from Sylhet collided with a truck coming from the opposite direction at 1:45am Thursday.

Five people, including the microbus driver, died on the spot.

On information, locals, Madhabpur Fire Service, Shayestaganj Highway and Madhabpur Police rushed to the spot and conducted rescue operations.

Rakibul Islam Khan, officer-in-charge of Madhabpur Police Station, confirmed the matter.

The bodies are in the custody of Shayestaganj Highway Police Station, he added.

Rickshaw puller killed in Badda

In Dhaka's Badda, Yusuf Mia, a 45-year-old rickshaw puller, died in a collision with a speeding truck.

Yusuf had been driving a rickshaw in Dhaka for ten years and was planning to return to his village home in Sherpur for Eid-ul-Adha celebrations with his younger brother Israfil.

Israfil identified Yusuf's body at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital morgue Thursday afternoon. "We were planning to go together for Eid," he said tearfully, "but now I am taking my brother home much earlier, as a dead body."

The accident occurred in the Shahjadpur Bashtola area under Gulshan police station at 3:30am on the day.

Yusuf suffered severe injuries, particularly to his neck and feet, and was rushed to Kurmitola General Hospital. His condition worsened, and he was transferred to the Dhaka Medical College Hospital emergency department, where doctors declared him dead.

Yusuf, who rented his rickshaw from a garage, was the main provider for his wife, son, and daughter living back in Sherpur.

His younger brother Israfil is concerned about their future. "He (Yusuf) wanted to educate his children," Israfil said. "His sudden death will make it difficult for the family."

Israfil also said that Yusuf had a loan of Tk30,000-40,000 and hopes that the police can recover the money from the truck driver, who is currently at large.

Gulshan police station Officer-in-Charge Mazharul Islam confirmed that a case has been filed against the truck driver, and a manhunt is underway for his arrest.