From crisis to hope: Reshaping Mongla's water landscape

More than two centuries ago, Samuel Taylor Coleridge captured the essence of the people of Mongla - situated on the banks of the Pasur River - in his timeless masterpiece, 'The Rime of the Ancient Mariner,' with the iconic lines, 'Water, water everywhere, nor any drop to drink."

The coastal area of Mongla, nestled near the majestic Sundarbans mangrove forest in the southern part of Bangladesh, has long grappled with acute water salinity. Climate change has exacerbated this issue, posing significant challenges to the livelihoods and health of its residents.

Here, amid the urgent plea for fresh water, a harsh reality is evident. For those of us fortunate enough to have the convenience of turning on a tap and accessing water effortlessly in the cities, it's not just challenging but almost impossible to understand the hardship faced by these people.

One must immerse oneself in the daily struggles to truly appreciate the value of a pitcher of water collected after walking kilometres of terrain. Yet, questions remain regarding the purity and salinity level of this water.

Throughout human history, the remarkable adaptability of humans has been consistently observed.

I recently had the opportunity to witness this firsthand when I visited and interacted with these individuals, observing their way of life in Mongla, where the residents have grappled with the issue of freshwater in their own unique ways for generations.

Referred to locally as Mite or Matka, these large containers made of mud were traditionally used to store rainwater for drinking and essential household tasks. However, this method presented several challenges.

Firstly, even a sizable earthen pot couldn't hold sufficient water to meet a family's needs.

Secondly, prolonged storage led to the contamination of harmful bacteria and germs.

Moreover, rainwater collected directly from tin-shaded rooftops naturally contained rust. Thus, this indigenous solution was not foolproof in combating this acute challenge.

When organisations like BRAC stepped forward to address this dilemma, a glimmer of hope pierced the darkness for the community. Following the method of other successful initiatives, BRAC applied the 'locally-led adaptation' approach.

Consequently, they integrated readily available, cost-effective, yet highly efficient technology with the traditional methods that had endured for years.

Let's explore this story of transformation.

Renuka Roy's story epitomises the daily struggles faced by many in Mongla. After spending hours fetching water from distant ponds, she, like countless others, was unaware of the dangers lurking in the salty depths.

However, thanks to BRAC's intervention, Renuka's life has undergone a remarkable transformation. Tanks equipped with filters, installed in households across Mongla, have provided safe drinking water, liberating families from the burden of waterborne diseases and the arduous task of water collection.

BRAC's efforts extend beyond individual households, with thousands of families benefiting from community-based rainwater harvesting systems (RWHS). In partnership with the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, BRAC has supported 29 such projects, ensuring equitable access to clean water for entire communities.

The Setubandhan Cooperative Society, a local non-governmental community-based organisation in the Chila union, stands as a testament to the success of these initiatives, supplying water to 20 to 25 families and laying the groundwork for a more resilient future.

The impact of BRAC's interventions reverberates throughout Mongla, with participants like Savita Biswas attesting to the transformative effects on their lives.

No longer burdened by the need to fetch water, families can now focus on improving their livelihoods, tending to poultry, vegetable cultivation, and fish farming with newfound ease and efficiency.

Despite these strides, multi-faceted challenges persist, particularly for women, who bear the brunt of climate change-induced salinity. The number of women and children being affected by water-borne diseases is higher than that of men.

The use of excessive saline water exposes them to reproductive health complications. Apart from this, vaginal itching, abdominal pain, leucorrhoea, and pelvic inflammatory disease are common phenomena for women to suffer from.

BRAC's Climate Action Groups (CAGs) play a vital role in raising awareness and empowering communities to tackle these pressing challenges head-on.

Shah Alam, a member of the BRAC-supported Community Action Group (CAG), emphasises the importance of collective action in addressing water scarcity, while Kakoli Mondol highlights the invaluable role of BRAC's water tanks in alleviating the daily hardships faced by families.

Indeed, through collaboration and community engagement, BRAC is paving the way for a brighter, more sustainable future for Mongla and its residents.

A UNDP survey, conducted under a project titled 'Gender-responsive Coastal Adaptation (GCA)', found that 73% of the population living in five coastal upazilas is compelled to drink unsafe saline water.

The survey covered 66,234 households comprising 271,464 people across 39 unions in Koyra, Dacope, and Paikgachha upazilas of Khulna, as well as Assasuni and Shyamnagar upazilas of Satkhira.

As we reflect on the journey of progress and resilience in Mongla, one thing becomes abundantly clear: the power of innovation, partnership, and grassroots activism to effect positive change.

By harnessing the collective wisdom of communities and leveraging cutting-edge technologies, we can overcome even the most daunting challenges and build a future where access to clean water is a universal right, not a distant dream.

BRAC's unwavering commitment to empowering communities and tackling freshwater scarcity in Mongla serves as a shining example of what can be achieved when we come together in pursuit of a common goal. Let us continue to support and amplify these efforts, ensuring a brighter, healthier future for all.

