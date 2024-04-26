Decision to double support for climate adaptation must be implemented: Saber

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today (26 April) said the decision taken earlier to double support for climate adaptation activities should be implemented.

"Bangladesh needs international support for full implementation of the Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan, National Adaptation Plan and Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC)," he said while addressing the Petersburg Climate Dialogue held in Berlin, Germany.

The Bangladesh environment minister highlighted the views of least developed and developing countries, including Bangladesh, on important issues related to climate finance to be discussed at the upcoming COP 29.

He emphasised establishing mutual trust and confidence in UN climate change negotiations.

Stressing the imperative of fulfilling all previous commitments and prioritising science in all efforts to address climate change, saber Hossain called upon all nations, particularly developed ones and those with the capacity, to unite in their efforts to achieve the Paris Climate Agreement's target of limiting global temperature rise within 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Saber Chowdhury's address drew significant interest from ministers representing around 40 countries attending the Petersburg Climate Dialogue, with many expressing support for his perspectives.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev along with ministerial delegates from 40 nations attended the Petersburg Climate Dialogue.

In addition, Saber Hossain held bilateral meetings with various dignitaries, including the COP28 and COP29 presidents; Saudi Arabia's Chief Climate Negotiator Khalid M Almehaid, State Secretary and Special Envoy for International Climate Action of German Federal Foreign Office Jennifer Lee Morga, State Secretary of the German Federal Chancellery Dr J"rg Kukies, and representatives of Egypt and Denmark on the sidelines of the Petersburg Climate Dialogue.

He also received an invitation letter from Yalchin Rafiyev, Deputy Foreign Minister and Chief Negotiator of Azerbaijan, to attend the COP-29.