Beza plans to set up desalination plants in coastal EZs

The Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (Beza) plans to set up desalination plants to meet the water demand of the economic zones being set up in the coastal areas.

"The Beza has developed short, medium, and long-term plans for water supply in economic zones, including one to collect water from CETP. We've a plan to set up desalination plants in the future," Shaikh Yusuf Harun, its executive chairman, told a conference on water and wastewater solutions in the capital on Thursday.

He mentioned that most of the zones such as Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN), Moheshkhali EZ, Sabrang Tourism Park, Chinese Industrial and Economic Zone, and Indian Economic Zone are located beside the Bay of Bengal, which pose significant challenges for water management.

"Supplying water to investors has become one of the most crucial issues in any other nation," the Beza chairman said.

Citing a study, Harun said around 1,000 MLD (million litre per day) of water will be required to meet the demand of the BSMSN by 2040.

Initially, the Beza is supplying 50 MLD water through deep tube wells and surface water treatment plants, while another 100 MLD water will be supplied from two treatment plants.

Of the plants, construction on one is underway, and the project on the other is under process, he noted.

Harun said they have a big plan to supply another 500 MLD from the confluence of the Meghna and the Dakatia rivers to the BSMSN.

Nivedita Bose, regional marketing manager of Pacific DuPont Water Solution, said, "Water is a critical vector for nearly all industries, directly impacting both production uptime and profitability."

The manufacturing industry accounts for 16% of global water demand, which may increase to 22% by 2030, according to her.

Enamul Habib, CEO and managing director of Water Technology Bangladesh, among others, also addressed the event.