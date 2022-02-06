Dry weather likely

BSS
06 February, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 12:08 pm

Dry weather likely

BSS
06 February, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2022, 12:08 pm
Representative Photo/AP
Representative Photo/AP

 Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) today forecasted dry weather with temporary partly cloudy sky in the country in the next 24 hours commencing at 9am today.

"Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country," said a met office bulletin issued for 24 hours this morning.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over north-western part and the river basins and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during mid-night to morning.

Mild cold wave is sweeping over the districts of Nilfamari, Panchagarh, Kurigram, Jashore, Chuadanga, Pabna, Moulvibazar and the upazilla of Sitakunda and it may continue and spread over the surrounding areas, the bulletin added.

Night temperature may fall slightly and day temperature may rise slightly over the country.

Country's maximum temperature on Saturday was recorded 27.8 degrees Celsius at Kutubdia in Chattogram division and minimum temperature today was 6.9 degrees Celsius at Tetulia in Rangpur division.

Sunday's sunset is at 5:48pm and Monday's sunrise at 6:37am at Dhaka.

