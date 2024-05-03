What’s ahead in May after a cruel April?

Meteorologists forecast heavy rainfall across the country until 12 May, with showers expected daily. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

After a scorching April marked by intense heat and power outages, diverse weather patterns await Bangladesh in May.

Last month, record breaking temperatures resulted in the loss of lives due to heatstroke, public sufferings, and closure of schools.

Looking ahead, the Meteorological Department forecasts a mixed weather phenomena for May, including heatwaves, rainfall, low-pressure systems, cyclones, and Nor'westers. Normal rainfall is expected, along with one to three mild to moderate heatwaves and one to two severe heatwaves in specific regions.

Daytime temperatures are anticipated to be higher than usual, with the potential formation of low-pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal, which could develop into cyclones.

Meteorologist Mostofa Kamal Palash, specialising in meteorology and climate, forecasts heavy rainfall across the country until 12 May, with showers expected daily. Mostofa Kamal also warns of a potential heatwave from 13 May to 20 May, followed by a looming threat of a cyclone in the Bay of Bengal.

Met Office Director Azizur Rahman's forecast aligns with Mostofa Kamal's predictions, indicating the likelihood of heatwaves, rain, low pressure, cyclones, and Nor'westers in May. However, the intensity of the heatwave is expected to be lower than April's, with temperatures slightly cooler than last month.

Certain areas, particularly in Chittagong, Sylhet, Dhaka, Mymensingh, and Barisal divisions, may experience rain accompanied by gusty winds, thunderstorms, and isolated hailstorms. Meanwhile, other parts of the country are expected to remain mainly dry with partly cloudy skies.

However, western regions may continue to endure heatwaves.

The Met Office highlights a very intense heatwave in several districts, such as Jashore, Khulna, Chuadanga, Pabna, and Rajshahi, while milder conditions are expected elsewhere.

Power outages remain a concern

Despite weather challenges, Bangladesh faces electricity shortages, as highlighted by data from the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh (PGCB).

At 2 am yesterday, the country's electricity demand was 15,400MW, with power generation reaching 14,110MW and a load shedding of 1,232 MW.

While there has been a slight reduction in load shedding compared to previous days, some stakeholders argue that the actual situation is more severe than PGCB's calculations suggest.

The Rural Electrification Board (REB), serving over 80 percent of rural areas, expressed concerns, saying that the current electricity supply falls short of demand, leading to extensive load shedding, some lasting 14 to 15 hours, even during the heatwave.

On 30 April, electricity generation stood at 16,477 MW, while demand reached 17,000 MW, resulting in minimal load shedding of only 499 MW.

PGCB remains the sole state-owned entity responsible for transmitting power from power stations to the national grid, amidst ongoing electricity challenges.

Earlier, on 22 April, the country witnessed a record-high electricity production of 16,233 megawatts.